Last month’s performance of 5.16% for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is certainly impressive

May 09, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) trading session started at the price of $2.71, that was 0.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.715 and dropped to $2.56 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. A 52-week range for FTCI has been $1.78 – $6.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.70%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

In an organization with 221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.64, operating margin of -80.91, and the pretax margin is -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FTC Solar Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 17,619. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 6,407 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 670,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,579 for $2.75, making the entire transaction worth $4,342. This insider now owns 195,426 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.95. However, in the short run, FTC Solar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.72. Second resistance stands at $2.80. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are 111,004K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 283.97 million. As of now, sales total 123,070 K while income totals -99,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 26,220 K while its last quarter net income were -20,500 K.