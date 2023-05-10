Last month’s performance of 5.26% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is certainly impressive

On May 09, 2023, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) opened at $23.58, higher 0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.04 and dropped to $23.505 before settling in for the closing price of $23.76. Price fluctuations for CORT have ranged from $17.19 to $30.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $95.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.89 million.

In an organization with 299 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.66, operating margin of +28.03, and the pretax margin is +28.91.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 15,800. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 625 shares at a rate of $25.28, taking the stock ownership to the 56,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 186 for $26.03, making the entire transaction worth $4,842. This insider now owns 21,143 shares in total.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.20 while generating a return on equity of 23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (CORT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.18. However, in the short run, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.07. Second resistance stands at $24.32. The third major resistance level sits at $24.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.25. The third support level lies at $23.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Key Stats

There are currently 101,578K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 401,860 K according to its annual income of 101,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,650 K and its income totaled 15,880 K.