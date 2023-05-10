Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to new highs

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $145.63, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.50 and dropped to $143.86 before settling in for the closing price of $145.55. Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has traded in a range of $108.41-$152.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 1.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 210.50%. With a float of $259.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 159000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +23.77, and the pretax margin is +19.68.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 12,425. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 90 shares at a rate of $138.05, taking the stock ownership to the 64,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s insider sold 32,863 for $150.93, making the entire transaction worth $4,959,947. This insider now owns 221,037 shares in total.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 210.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.84% during the next five years compared to 25.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (HLT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Looking closely at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.13.

During the past 100 days, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (HLT) raw stochastic average was set at 75.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.65. However, in the short run, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.86. Second resistance stands at $148.00. The third major resistance level sits at $149.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $141.58.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.03 billion has total of 264,627K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,773 M in contrast with the sum of 1,255 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,293 M and last quarter income was 206,000 K.