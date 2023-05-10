Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) to new highs

May 09, 2023, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) trading session started at the price of $10.34, that was -0.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.4487 and dropped to $10.18 before settling in for the closing price of $10.39. A 52-week range for NWBI has been $9.91 – $15.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.60%. With a float of $125.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2088 employees.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Northwest Bancshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 52,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.40, taking the stock ownership to the 33,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director bought 4,009 for $10.82, making the entire transaction worth $43,388. This insider now owns 55,601 shares in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +23.83 while generating a return on equity of 8.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Looking closely at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.71. However, in the short run, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.46. Second resistance stands at $10.59. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.92.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Key Stats

There are 127,048K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 559,650 K while income totals 133,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 158,910 K while its last quarter net income were 33,680 K.