Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Orange S.A. (ORAN) to new highs

On May 09, 2023, Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) opened at $12.87, lower -0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.885 and dropped to $12.7904 before settling in for the closing price of $12.90. Price fluctuations for ORAN have ranged from $8.81 to $13.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 billion.

The firm has a total of 130307 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.65, operating margin of +11.59, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orange S.A. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.48 while generating a return on equity of 7.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.20% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orange S.A. (ORAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orange S.A., ORAN], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Orange S.A.’s (ORAN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.93. The third major resistance level sits at $12.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.68.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Key Stats

There are currently 2,658,792K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,801 M according to its annual income of 2,261 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,764 M and its income totaled 710,411 K.