Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) to new highs

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $6.41, up 1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.64 and dropped to $6.29 before settling in for the closing price of $6.49. Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has traded in a range of $5.99-$15.57.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -0.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.50%. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 149 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.11, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +29.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 501,473. In this transaction Director of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 197,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,544. This insider now owns 45,762 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.99 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.70 in the near term. At $6.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 769.49 million has total of 123,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 563,770 K in contrast with the sum of 146,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 142,370 K and last quarter income was -1,370 K.