Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) to new highs

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $75.75, plunging -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.00 and dropped to $74.95 before settling in for the closing price of $76.84. Within the past 52 weeks, SYNA’s price has moved between $67.73 and $158.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 204.40%. With a float of $39.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1775 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +21.52, and the pretax margin is +18.42.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Synaptics Incorporated is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 576,402. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $115.28, taking the stock ownership to the 33,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s insider sold 1,350 for $119.36, making the entire transaction worth $161,136. This insider now owns 34,396 shares in total.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.86) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 204.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Looking closely at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, Synaptics Incorporated’s (SYNA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.57. However, in the short run, Synaptics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.86. Second resistance stands at $77.96. The third major resistance level sits at $78.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.76.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.91 billion based on 39,524K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,740 M and income totals 257,500 K. The company made 326,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.