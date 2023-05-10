Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TIM S.A. (TIMB) to new highs

May 09, 2023, TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) trading session started at the price of $13.36, that was -2.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.615 and dropped to $13.17 before settling in for the closing price of $13.86. A 52-week range for TIMB has been $10.13 – $14.69.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 5.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -43.50%. With a float of $161.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $483.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9406 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TIM S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of TIM S.A. is 68.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TIM S.A. (TIMB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TIM S.A. (TIMB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, TIM S.A.’s (TIMB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.72 in the near term. At $13.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.83.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Key Stats

There are 484,160K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.61 billion. As of now, sales total 4,171 M while income totals 323,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,104 M while its last quarter net income were 103,820 K.