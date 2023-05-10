LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 20 Days SMA touches -2.76%: The odds favor the bear

May 09, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) trading session started at the price of $91.03, that was -0.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.88 and dropped to $90.355 before settling in for the closing price of $91.75. A 52-week range for LYB has been $71.46 – $112.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 7.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.50%. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.04, operating margin of +10.19, and the pretax margin is +9.48.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 989,901. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $98.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31, when Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for $84.91, making the entire transaction worth $145,454. This insider now owns 8,998 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.74) by $0.77. This company achieved a net margin of +7.71 while generating a return on equity of 31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.72% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 743.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Looking closely at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 54.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.38. However, in the short run, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.98. Second resistance stands at $92.69. The third major resistance level sits at $93.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.93.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

There are 325,274K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.99 billion. As of now, sales total 50,451 M while income totals 3,889 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,247 M while its last quarter net income were 472,000 K.