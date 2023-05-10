Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is expecting -86.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 09, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $1.43, that was -2.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. A 52-week range for MULN has been $1.26 – $42.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.20%. With a float of $143.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -53.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 30.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.0285, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.6627. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3100.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 151,687K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.35 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -739,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -376,276 K.