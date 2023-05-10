MX (Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation) dropped -1.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) stock priced at $8.66, down -1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.78 and dropped to $8.60 before settling in for the closing price of $8.76. MX’s price has ranged from $8.18 to $20.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -13.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.10%. With a float of $41.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 897 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.71, operating margin of +1.90, and the pretax margin is -0.83.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.32 while generating a return on equity of -1.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to -16.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Looking closely at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s (MX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.34. However, in the short run, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.76. Second resistance stands at $8.86. The third major resistance level sits at $8.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 365.71 million, the company has a total of 42,515K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 337,660 K while annual income is -8,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,010 K while its latest quarter income was -21,470 K.