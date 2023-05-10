No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) performance over the last week is recorded 3.30%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.12, plunging -0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.26 and dropped to $8.055 before settling in for the closing price of $8.17. Within the past 52 weeks, ACRE’s price has moved between $7.52 and $15.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 12.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.70%. With a float of $51.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2550 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.28, operating margin of +54.81, and the pretax margin is +17.51.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 164,436. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,072 shares at a rate of $10.91, taking the stock ownership to the 157,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary sold 3,166 for $10.87, making the entire transaction worth $34,414. This insider now owns 53,865 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +17.23 while generating a return on equity of 4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to -11.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.85 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.24 in the near term. At $8.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.83.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 427.88 million based on 54,672K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 106,850 K and income totals 29,790 K. The company made 26,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.