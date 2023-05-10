No matter how cynical the overall market is Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) performance over the last week is recorded 9.00%

On May 09, 2023, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) opened at $6.85, higher 0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.98 and dropped to $6.815 before settling in for the closing price of $6.89. Price fluctuations for ARLO have ranged from $2.93 to $8.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.10% at the time writing. With a float of $85.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.66 million.

In an organization with 343 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -11.23, and the pretax margin is -11.35.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arlo Technologies Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 240,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 81,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,497 for $4.27, making the entire transaction worth $14,932. This insider now owns 227,072 shares in total.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -11.55 while generating a return on equity of -56.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.03. However, in the short run, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.98. Second resistance stands at $7.06. The third major resistance level sits at $7.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.65.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Key Stats

There are currently 90,787K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 607.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 490,410 K according to its annual income of -56,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,530 K and its income totaled -22,160 K.