No matter how cynical the overall market is Elme Communities (ELME) performance over the last week is recorded -0.61%

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $16.33. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.49 and dropped to $16.16 before settling in for the closing price of $16.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has traded in a range of $16.14-$24.44.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.80%. With a float of $86.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 102 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.30, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -14.74.

Elme Communities (ELME) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Elme Communities is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%.

Elme Communities (ELME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14.74 while generating a return on equity of -2.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -47.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Elme Communities’s (ELME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elme Communities (ELME)

The latest stats from [Elme Communities, ELME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Elme Communities’s (ELME) raw stochastic average was set at 6.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.68. The third major resistance level sits at $16.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.89.

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.42 billion has total of 87,722K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 209,380 K in contrast with the sum of -30,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,810 K and last quarter income was -3,710 K.