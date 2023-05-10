No matter how cynical the overall market is, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.75%

On May 09, 2023, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) opened at $19.65, higher 1.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.08 and dropped to $19.65 before settling in for the closing price of $19.67. Price fluctuations for FORG have ranged from $12.80 to $25.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $44.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.08 million.

The firm has a total of 923 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.82, operating margin of -27.76, and the pretax margin is -29.70.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 41,617. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,084 shares at a rate of $19.97, taking the stock ownership to the 220,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s CFO, Executive VP – Global sold 7,152 for $20.49, making the entire transaction worth $146,517. This insider now owns 641,472 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -30.47 while generating a return on equity of -20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ForgeRock Inc., FORG], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.36. The third major resistance level sits at $20.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.34.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

There are currently 87,137K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 217,510 K according to its annual income of -66,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 63,520 K and its income totaled -16,490 K.