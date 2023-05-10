Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Gentex Corporation (GNTX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.33%

Company News

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) stock priced at $28.44, down -1.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.59 and dropped to $28.17 before settling in for the closing price of $28.67. GNTX’s price has ranged from $23.28 to $31.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.60%. With a float of $232.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.70 million.

In an organization with 5466 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.78, operating margin of +19.28, and the pretax margin is +19.27.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Gentex Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 151,264. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,424 shares at a rate of $27.89, taking the stock ownership to the 49,861 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,242 for $28.41, making the entire transaction worth $35,285. This insider now owns 36,176 shares in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 15.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gentex Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.35. However, in the short run, Gentex Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.45. Second resistance stands at $28.73. The third major resistance level sits at $28.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.61.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.39 billion, the company has a total of 233,703K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,919 M while annual income is 318,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 550,760 K while its latest quarter income was 97,580 K.

Trading Directions

