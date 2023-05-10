No matter how cynical the overall market is, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.38%

May 09, 2023, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) trading session started at the price of $13.24, that was -2.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.35 and dropped to $12.91 before settling in for the closing price of $13.41. A 52-week range for GBDC has been $11.94 – $15.34.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 23.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.60%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 725 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.36) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.72 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.35 in the near term. At $13.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.47.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

There are 170,896K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.21 billion. As of now, sales total 387,800 K while income totals 153,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 136,880 K while its last quarter net income were 25,580 K.