No matter how cynical the overall market is, Manchester United plc (MANU) performance over the last week is recorded 4.80%

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) stock priced at $19.10, up 7.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.51 and dropped to $18.83 before settling in for the closing price of $18.72. MANU’s price has ranged from $10.41 to $27.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -700.10%. With a float of $51.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -14.22, operating margin of -14.45, and the pretax margin is -25.66.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Manchester United plc is 5.42%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -19.81 while generating a return on equity of -57.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -700.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.05% during the next five years compared to -37.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Manchester United plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -4.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

Looking closely at Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Manchester United plc’s (MANU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.19. However, in the short run, Manchester United plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.79. Second resistance stands at $21.49. The third major resistance level sits at $22.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.43.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.32 billion, the company has a total of 164,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 776,300 K while annual income is -153,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 196,560 K while its latest quarter income was 7,410 K.