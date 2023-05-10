No matter how cynical the overall market is News Corporation (NWSA) performance over the last week is recorded -0.29%

On May 09, 2023, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) opened at $17.10, lower -1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.10 and dropped to $16.845 before settling in for the closing price of $17.14. Price fluctuations for NWSA have ranged from $14.87 to $21.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 5.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 89.10% at the time writing. With a float of $495.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.03, operating margin of +9.55, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of News Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 409,165. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 23,750 shares at a rate of $17.23, taking the stock ownership to the 63,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s General Counsel sold 82,028 for $18.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,536,417. This insider now owns 87,706 shares in total.

News Corporation (NWSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.00 while generating a return on equity of 7.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.38% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for News Corporation (NWSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of News Corporation (NWSA)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, News Corporation’s (NWSA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.07 in the near term. At $17.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.56.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) Key Stats

There are currently 575,605K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,385 M according to its annual income of 623,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,521 M and its income totaled 67,000 K.