No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) performance over the last week is recorded 16.00%

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $1.18, up 3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, OST has traded in a range of $0.61-$3.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.60%. With a float of $6.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.77 million.

The firm has a total of 256 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.96, operating margin of -0.49, and the pretax margin is +0.42.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is 43.21%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 1.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s (OST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02

Technical Analysis of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd., OST], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 86115.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s (OST) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9206, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2124. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3020. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3860. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5320. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0720, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9260. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8420.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.72 million has total of 14,006K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 105,417 K in contrast with the sum of 199 K annual income.