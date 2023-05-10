No matter how cynical the overall market is, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) performance over the last week is recorded 1.75%

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock priced at $285.10, up 3.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $292.65 and dropped to $270.4155 before settling in for the closing price of $274.96. SWAV’s price has ranged from $113.36 to $320.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 209.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.20%. With a float of $35.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.18 million.

The firm has a total of 1001 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.73, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +24.67.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Shockwave Medical Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 1,156,000. In this transaction President, CCO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $289.00, taking the stock ownership to the 69,454 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s VP, Finance sold 1,828 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $548,400. This insider now owns 21,341 shares in total.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.10 while generating a return on equity of 57.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shockwave Medical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shockwave Medical Inc., SWAV], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.76.

During the past 100 days, Shockwave Medical Inc.’s (SWAV) raw stochastic average was set at 88.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $234.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $295.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $305.02. The third major resistance level sits at $317.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $272.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $260.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $250.69.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.07 billion, the company has a total of 36,495K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 489,730 K while annual income is 216,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,030 K while its latest quarter income was 140,910 K.