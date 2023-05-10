No matter how cynical the overall market is Telefonica S.A. (TEF) performance over the last week is recorded -1.13%

May 09, 2023, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) trading session started at the price of $4.36, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.37 and dropped to $4.345 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. A 52-week range for TEF has been $3.10 – $5.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -5.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -77.20%. With a float of $5.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.70 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 103651 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.29, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +6.86.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Telefonica S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to -8.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35 and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

The latest stats from [Telefonica S.A., TEF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 85.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.38. The third major resistance level sits at $4.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.32.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

There are 5,775,238K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.31 billion. As of now, sales total 42,137 M while income totals 2,119 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,475 M while its last quarter net income were 522,660 K.