No matter how cynical the overall market is Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) performance over the last week is recorded 2.12%

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.21, plunging -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.15 and dropped to $71.74 before settling in for the closing price of $72.43. Within the past 52 weeks, TW’s price has moved between $51.47 and $79.98.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 18.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.50%. With a float of $84.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1091 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.95, operating margin of +34.39, and the pretax margin is +36.77.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 29,353. In this transaction Director of this company sold 394 shares at a rate of $74.50, taking the stock ownership to the 731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,210 for $73.52, making the entire transaction worth $603,566. This insider now owns 62,691 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +26.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.44% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 59.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.93 in the near term. At $73.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.11.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.85 billion based on 234,739K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,189 M and income totals 309,340 K. The company made 329,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.