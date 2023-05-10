No matter how cynical the overall market is Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) performance over the last week is recorded -11.02%

On May 09, 2023, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) opened at $3.44, lower -5.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.445 and dropped to $3.02 before settling in for the closing price of $3.42. Price fluctuations for UPLD have ranged from $3.37 to $16.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 26.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.00% at the time writing. With a float of $27.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.91 million.

In an organization with 1006 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.54, operating margin of -1.95, and the pretax margin is -22.11.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upland Software Inc. is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 47,500. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.75, taking the stock ownership to the 263,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s CEO bought 10,000 for $4.80, making the entire transaction worth $48,000. This insider now owns 253,738 shares in total.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -21.56 while generating a return on equity of -21.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Upland Software Inc.’s (UPLD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.52. However, in the short run, Upland Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.44. Second resistance stands at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.59.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Key Stats

There are currently 32,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 317,300 K according to its annual income of -68,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,060 K and its income totaled -140,050 K.