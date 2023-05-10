No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.33%

On May 09, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $111.32, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.4796 and dropped to $108.53 before settling in for the closing price of $112.76. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $50.20 to $117.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -9.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.90% at the time writing. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,125,637. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,901 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 255,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s CFO sold 4,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $432,320. This insider now owns 65,970 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.46 million, its volume of 2.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.29.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 84.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.28 in the near term. At $114.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $117.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.38.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are currently 113,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,757 M according to its annual income of -423,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,005 M and its income totaled 32,410 K.