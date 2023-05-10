NOW Inc. (DNOW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.97%

May 09, 2023, NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) trading session started at the price of $9.37, that was -1.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.48 and dropped to $9.31 before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. A 52-week range for DNOW has been $8.79 – $14.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -4.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 243.30%. With a float of $108.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2425 workers is very important to gauge.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NOW Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NOW Inc. is 1.49%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 243.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NOW Inc. (DNOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

The latest stats from [NOW Inc., DNOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was superior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 0.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.55. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. The third support level lies at $9.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Key Stats

There are 106,973K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 2,136 M while income totals 128,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 584,000 K while its last quarter net income were 31,000 K.