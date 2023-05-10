Now that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s volume has hit 1.18 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) stock priced at $43.00, down -3.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.00 and dropped to $41.15 before settling in for the closing price of $43.84. DQ’s price has ranged from $36.03 to $77.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 70.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 141.30%. With a float of $67.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4099 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.95, operating margin of +66.05, and the pretax margin is +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.04, a number that is poised to hit 5.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

The latest stats from [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was inferior to 1.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 27.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.94. The third major resistance level sits at $44.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.32.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.05 billion, the company has a total of 74,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,608 M while annual income is 1,820 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 709,830 K while its latest quarter income was 278,800 K.