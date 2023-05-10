Now that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s volume has hit 0.57 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $16.96, up 2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.45 and dropped to $16.60 before settling in for the closing price of $16.96. Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has traded in a range of $6.63-$17.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 128.80%. With a float of $153.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 835 employees.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 899,181. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 53,546 shares at a rate of $16.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 4,157 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $66,512. This insider now owns 55,039 shares in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.65 in the near term. At $17.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.95.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.56 billion has total of 154,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 408,350 K in contrast with the sum of 15,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 106,090 K and last quarter income was 3,150 K.