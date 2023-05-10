Search
Now that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.'s volume has hit 0.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $63.59, down -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.24 and dropped to $62.34 before settling in for the closing price of $64.05. Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has traded in a range of $42.01-$66.09.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 299.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.10%. With a float of $91.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.14 million.

In an organization with 561 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.83, operating margin of -105.32, and the pretax margin is -102.37.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 630,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $63.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 15,604 for $54.31, making the entire transaction worth $847,380. This insider now owns 45,339 shares in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -102.37 while generating a return on equity of -47.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.23. However, in the short run, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.67. Second resistance stands at $65.41. The third major resistance level sits at $66.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.96 billion has total of 95,926K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 250,310 K in contrast with the sum of -256,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,310 K and last quarter income was -44,050 K.

