Now that McEwen Mining Inc.’s volume has hit 0.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 09, 2023, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) opened at $8.89, lower -6.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.89 and dropped to $8.25 before settling in for the closing price of $8.87. Price fluctuations for MUX have ranged from $2.81 to $10.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 10.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.10% at the time writing. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 520 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -88.95, and the pretax margin is -72.71.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -73.43 while generating a return on equity of -23.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.68 in the near term. At $9.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.40.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

There are currently 47,428K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 388.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,420 K according to its annual income of -81,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,240 K and its income totaled -38,770 K.