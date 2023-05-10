Now that Owens Corning’s volume has hit 0.93 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 09, 2023, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) trading session started at the price of $105.96, that was -0.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.63 and dropped to $105.23 before settling in for the closing price of $106.01. A 52-week range for OC has been $72.97 – $108.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.10%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.30 million.

In an organization with 19000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.76, operating margin of +18.52, and the pretax margin is +16.54.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owens Corning stocks. The insider ownership of Owens Corning is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 103.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 800,000. In this transaction President, Composites of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $100.00, taking the stock ownership to the 62,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 3,000 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 21,364 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.22) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.32% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owens Corning (OC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.89. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.49. Second resistance stands at $107.26. The third major resistance level sits at $107.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

There are 90,109K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.43 billion. As of now, sales total 9,761 M while income totals 1,241 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,331 M while its last quarter net income were 383,000 K.