Now that Vacasa Inc.’s volume has hit 0.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

May 09, 2023, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) trading session started at the price of $0.86, that was 1.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. A 52-week range for VCSA has been $0.69 – $6.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -266.70%. With a float of $111.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.25, operating margin of -12.20, and the pretax margin is -27.87.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vacasa Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 940,095. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000,101 shares at a rate of $0.94, taking the stock ownership to the 799,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 169,277 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,428. This insider now owns 33,999 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of -14.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -266.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1828. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8963 in the near term. At $0.9282, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9663. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8263, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7882. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7563.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

There are 440,680K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 335.69 million. As of now, sales total 1,188 M while income totals -177,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 218,160 K while its last quarter net income were -163,180 K.

