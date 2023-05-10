Search
Sana Meer
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) volume exceeds 1.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.25, plunging -0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.39 and dropped to $6.124 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. Within the past 52 weeks, OPI’s price has moved between $5.86 and $21.80.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 11.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.40%. With a float of $47.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.34 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.32, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is -0.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Office Properties Income Trust is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 7,924. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $19.81, taking the stock ownership to the 400 shares.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.18 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.82. However, in the short run, Office Properties Income Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.41. Second resistance stands at $6.53. The third major resistance level sits at $6.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.88.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 294.75 million based on 48,564K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 554,280 K and income totals -6,110 K. The company made 132,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -450 K in sales during its previous quarter.

