Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) average volume reaches $703.71K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 09, 2023, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) opened at $18.12, lower -0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.35 and dropped to $17.53 before settling in for the closing price of $18.30. Price fluctuations for PPBI have ranged from $17.66 to $37.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 23.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.70% at the time writing. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1430 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 18,810. In this transaction Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $31.35, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s President & COO sold 19,000 for $33.38, making the entire transaction worth $634,220. This insider now owns 153,782 shares in total.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +32.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.47 in the near term. At $18.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Key Stats

There are currently 95,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 857,330 K according to its annual income of 283,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 242,530 K and its income totaled 62,560 K.