PALI (Palisade Bio Inc.) dropped -3.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) stock priced at $1.61, down -3.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7099 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. PALI’s price has ranged from $1.46 to $32.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.70%. With a float of $1.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 million.

The firm has a total of 12 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Palisade Bio Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 2,799. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 19,481 shares at a rate of $0.14, taking the stock ownership to the 148,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,350 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,176. This insider now owns 129,246 shares in total.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -146.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palisade Bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -24.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Palisade Bio Inc., PALI], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Palisade Bio Inc.’s (PALI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 194.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9132, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9610. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6966. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7832. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8565. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4634. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3768.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.06 million, the company has a total of 5,782K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -14,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,720 K.