PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is expecting -3.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $64.00, down -2.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.78 and dropped to $62.87 before settling in for the closing price of $64.53. Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has traded in a range of $51.20-$88.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 33.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 254.50%. With a float of $86.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 616 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.76, operating margin of +62.13, and the pretax margin is +51.80.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of PDC Energy Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 127,680. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $63.84, taking the stock ownership to the 546,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $68.66, making the entire transaction worth $480,652. This insider now owns 226,167 shares in total.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.84) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +41.26 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 254.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.20% during the next five years compared to 47.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PDC Energy Inc.’s (PDCE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.47, a number that is poised to hit 3.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, PDC Energy Inc.’s (PDCE) raw stochastic average was set at 44.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.20 in the near term. At $65.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.38.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.33 billion has total of 87,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,846 M in contrast with the sum of 1,778 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 957,670 K and last quarter income was 414,130 K.