PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) with a beta value of 1.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.56, plunging -1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.58 and dropped to $11.40 before settling in for the closing price of $11.63. Within the past 52 weeks, PMT’s price has moved between $10.78 and $16.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 8.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -579.80%. With a float of $88.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 3,180. In this transaction Director of this company bought 256 shares at a rate of $12.44, taking the stock ownership to the 22,489 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $11.24, making the entire transaction worth $22,477. This insider now owns 22,233 shares in total.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.17. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -579.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.15% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Trading Performance Indicators

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.52 in the near term. At $11.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 998.64 million based on 87,556K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 714,190 K and income totals -73,290 K. The company made 269,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 60,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.