Planet Labs PBC (PL) is -2.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 09, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) opened at $3.93, lower -1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.965 and dropped to $3.895 before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. Price fluctuations for PL have ranged from $3.29 to $7.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.10% at the time writing. With a float of $262.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 930 workers is very important to gauge.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 4,100. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 939,154 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for $3.84, making the entire transaction worth $3,840. This insider now owns 942,212 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

The latest stats from [Planet Labs PBC, PL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 1.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. The third support level lies at $3.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are currently 274,967K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,260 K according to its annual income of -161,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,980 K and its income totaled -37,840 K.