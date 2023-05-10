Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.86 million

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) stock priced at $14.12, down -2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.15 and dropped to $13.755 before settling in for the closing price of $14.25. PRMW’s price has ranged from $12.15 to $16.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.90%. With a float of $155.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9240 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.39, operating margin of +6.38, and the pretax margin is +2.23.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 762,685. In this transaction Director of this company sold 47,630 shares at a rate of $16.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,268,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Director sold 90,463 for $16.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,458,291. This insider now owns 1,268,770 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.99% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Primo Water Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 123.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.07 in the near term. At $14.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.29.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.23 billion, the company has a total of 159,752K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,215 M while annual income is 29,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 546,500 K while its latest quarter income was 5,800 K.