Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.04% last month.

May 09, 2023, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) trading session started at the price of $54.65, that was 1.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.60 and dropped to $54.59 before settling in for the closing price of $55.37. A 52-week range for PCOR has been $40.00 – $68.56.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 45.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.20%. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3568 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of -39.02, and the pretax margin is -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Procore Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,302,215. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $53.81, taking the stock ownership to the 3,536,085 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Director sold 5,128 for $56.22, making the entire transaction worth $288,284. This insider now owns 1,535,154 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.00 in the near term. At $57.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.78. The third support level lies at $52.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

There are 140,414K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.94 billion. As of now, sales total 720,200 K while income totals -286,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 213,530 K while its last quarter net income were -63,450 K.