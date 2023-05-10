Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) average volume reaches $886.18K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) stock priced at $168.86, up 1.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $171.44 and dropped to $168.015 before settling in for the closing price of $168.88. PWR’s price has ranged from $106.33 to $171.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $142.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +4.12.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 644,235. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 3,956 shares at a rate of $162.85, taking the stock ownership to the 46,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 23,214 for $163.68, making the entire transaction worth $3,799,652. This insider now owns 50,367 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.29% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanta Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Looking closely at Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.78.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.05. However, in the short run, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $172.29. Second resistance stands at $173.58. The third major resistance level sits at $175.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $165.44.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.99 billion, the company has a total of 145,176K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,074 M while annual income is 491,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,429 M while its latest quarter income was 95,050 K.