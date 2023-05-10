Recent developments with ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.46 cents.

On May 09, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) opened at $640.50, lower -1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $643.87 and dropped to $638.28 before settling in for the closing price of $654.99. Price fluctuations for ASML have ranged from $363.15 to $698.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.40% at the time writing. With a float of $394.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.47, operating margin of +30.70, and the pretax margin is +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $4.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.45) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.18, a number that is poised to hit 4.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

The latest stats from [ASML Holding N.V., ASML] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.86.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 67.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $638.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $572.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $645.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $647.32. The third major resistance level sits at $650.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $639.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $636.14. The third support level lies at $634.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

There are currently 394,589K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 254.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,308 M according to its annual income of 5,926 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,237 M and its income totaled 2,098 M.