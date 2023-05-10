Recent developments with Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.55 cents.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) stock priced at $155.84, down -0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $157.25 and dropped to $153.70 before settling in for the closing price of $156.98. EXR’s price has ranged from $139.97 to $216.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.50%. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4781 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.65, operating margin of +53.93, and the pretax margin is +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 800,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $160.07, taking the stock ownership to the 15,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for $165.75, making the entire transaction worth $107,738. This insider now owns 6,405 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Extra Space Storage Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.66.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $157.89 in the near term. At $159.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $161.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.24. The third support level lies at $150.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.58 billion, the company has a total of 135,050K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,924 M while annual income is 860,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 503,050 K while its latest quarter income was 196,300 K.