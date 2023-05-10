Recent developments with Flowserve Corporation (FLS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.61 cents.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $35.73, up 0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.245 and dropped to $35.59 before settling in for the closing price of $35.91. Over the past 52 weeks, FLS has traded in a range of $23.89-$38.86.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.30%. With a float of $130.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.51, operating margin of +5.35, and the pretax margin is +4.27.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Flowserve Corporation is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 107.53%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.22 while generating a return on equity of 10.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flowserve Corporation’s (FLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Flowserve Corporation’s (FLS) raw stochastic average was set at 72.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.37 in the near term. At $36.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.32. The third support level lies at $35.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.61 billion has total of 131,149K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,615 M in contrast with the sum of 188,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 980,310 K and last quarter income was 26,770 K.