Recent developments with Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.42 cents.

May 09, 2023, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) trading session started at the price of $145.21, that was -0.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.67 and dropped to $143.66 before settling in for the closing price of $144.74. A 52-week range for KMB has been $108.74 – $147.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.80%. With a float of $336.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.83, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is +11.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 218,798. In this transaction President, EMEA of this company sold 1,504 shares at a rate of $145.48, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 7,970 for $145.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,156,610. This insider now owns 4,889 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.32) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 364.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

The latest stats from [Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 1.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 84.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $145.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $146.43. The third major resistance level sits at $147.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.41. The third support level lies at $141.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

There are 337,380K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.30 billion. As of now, sales total 20,175 M while income totals 1,934 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,195 M while its last quarter net income were 566,000 K.