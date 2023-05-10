Recent developments with Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.91 cents.

On May 09, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) opened at $20.69, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.80 and dropped to $20.645 before settling in for the closing price of $20.92. Price fluctuations for PHG have ranged from $11.75 to $26.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -375.10% at the time writing. With a float of $855.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $881.52 million.

In an organization with 73712 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.48% during the next five years compared to -33.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.65

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.67. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.82. Second resistance stands at $20.89. The third major resistance level sits at $20.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.58. The third support level lies at $20.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are currently 889,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,783 M according to its annual income of -1,694 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,470 M and its income totaled -713,430 K.