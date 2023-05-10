Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.91 cents.

Company News

On May 09, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) opened at $20.69, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.80 and dropped to $20.645 before settling in for the closing price of $20.92. Price fluctuations for PHG have ranged from $11.75 to $26.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -375.10% at the time writing. With a float of $855.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $881.52 million.

In an organization with 73712 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.48% during the next five years compared to -33.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.65

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.67. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.82. Second resistance stands at $20.89. The third major resistance level sits at $20.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.58. The third support level lies at $20.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are currently 889,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,783 M according to its annual income of -1,694 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,470 M and its income totaled -713,430 K.

