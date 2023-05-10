Recent developments with Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $107.97, plunging -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.115 and dropped to $107.35 before settling in for the closing price of $107.71. Within the past 52 weeks, TXRH’s price has moved between $68.58 and $113.56.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.50%. With a float of $66.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.95 million.

In an organization with 82000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.86, operating margin of +8.56, and the pretax margin is +8.00.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 100.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 383,779. In this transaction CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of this company sold 3,487 shares at a rate of $110.06, taking the stock ownership to the 23,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $105.46, making the entire transaction worth $105,460. This insider now owns 15,700 shares in total.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.36) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.72 while generating a return on equity of 26.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.74% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) raw stochastic average was set at 74.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.20. However, in the short run, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.66. Second resistance stands at $109.77. The third major resistance level sits at $110.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.24. The third support level lies at $105.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.46 billion based on 67,018K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,015 M and income totals 269,820 K. The company made 1,174 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 86,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.