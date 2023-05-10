Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) volume exceeds 1.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 09, 2023, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) trading session started at the price of $10.67, that was -1.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.905 and dropped to $10.55 before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. A 52-week range for RLAY has been $10.40 – $33.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.30%. With a float of $118.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.32 million.

In an organization with 328 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.06, operating margin of -22516.44, and the pretax margin is -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Relay Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Relay Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 15,434. In this transaction President, R&D of this company sold 1,383 shares at a rate of $11.16, taking the stock ownership to the 242,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 863 for $11.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,631. This insider now owns 134,882 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.69) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 917.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was better than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.88. However, in the short run, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.83. Second resistance stands at $11.05. The third major resistance level sits at $11.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.12.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

There are 121,613K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 1,380 K while income totals -290,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 230 K while its last quarter net income were -94,240 K.