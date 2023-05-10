Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) last year’s performance of -51.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 09, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) trading session started at the price of $13.35, that was -0.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.085 and dropped to $13.12 before settling in for the closing price of $13.87. A 52-week range for RIVN has been $11.68 – $40.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $925.00 million.

The firm has a total of 14122 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.94) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN], we can find that recorded value of 20.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 28.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.65. The third major resistance level sits at $15.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.33.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are 920,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.41 billion. As of now, sales total 1,658 M while income totals -6,752 M. Its latest quarter income was 663,000 K while its last quarter net income were -1,723 M.