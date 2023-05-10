RxSight Inc. (RXST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.70% last month.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $19.44, down -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.79 and dropped to $18.72 before settling in for the closing price of $19.41. Over the past 52 weeks, RXST has traded in a range of $9.78-$19.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.70%. With a float of $21.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.42 million.

In an organization with 292 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.52, operating margin of -129.21, and the pretax margin is -136.20.

RxSight Inc. (RXST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of RxSight Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 6,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 480,000 shares at a rate of $12.50, taking the stock ownership to the 980,000 shares.

RxSight Inc. (RXST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -136.22 while generating a return on equity of -58.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RxSight Inc.’s (RXST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RxSight Inc. (RXST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, RxSight Inc.’s (RXST) raw stochastic average was set at 94.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.83. However, in the short run, RxSight Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.79. Second resistance stands at $20.32. The third major resistance level sits at $20.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.18. The third support level lies at $17.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 645.84 million has total of 33,973K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,010 K in contrast with the sum of -66,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,090 K and last quarter income was -15,610 K.